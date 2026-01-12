NEW DELHI, India: As India gears up for the festive season, marked by widespread kite flying during Makar Sankranti and Lohri, authorities across the nation are intensifying their crackdown on "Chinese manjha," the synthetic, glass-coated kite string that continues to pose a grave threat to human lives, wildlife, and the environment. Despite a nationwide ban, recent incidents underscore the persistent dangers associated with its illegal use, prompting renewed enforcement efforts.

Recent Fatalities Highlight Ongoing Danger

The lethal consequences of Chinese manjha were tragically highlighted just this week. On Sunday, January 11, 2026, a 45-year-old motorcyclist in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, lost his life after his throat was slit by the razor-sharp string. Another college student in the same city sustained severe neck injuries in a separate incident. This marks the second fatality in Indore attributed to Chinese manjha in less than three months, emphasising the critical public safety risk it presents, particularly to two-wheeler riders. These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the invisible danger lurking during kite-flying festivities.

The Genesis of the Ban: A Multifaceted Threat

The ban on Chinese manjha stems from its inherent dangers, which far outweigh the traditional cotton kite strings. Unlike its biodegradable counterpart, Chinese manjha is typically made from synthetic materials like nylon or polypropylene, often coated with powdered glass or metallic substances to enhance its cutting ability during kite duels. This composition makes it extremely hazardous. It causes deep lacerations and fatal injuries to humans, especially to the neck, face, and hands of motorcyclists and pedestrians.

Beyond human casualties, the synthetic string is a significant threat to avian life. Thousands of birds, particularly urban raptors like black kites, suffer grievous injuries such as sliced wings, broken beaks, and fatal entanglements annually. Furthermore, its non-biodegradable nature means it persists in the environment for years, polluting land and water bodies and continuing to trap wildlife long after festivals conclude. The string also poses an electrical hazard, being a good conductor that can cause shocks and fires when entangled in power lines.

Legal Framework and Intensified Enforcement

Recognising these severe risks, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a country-wide ban on "Chinese manjha" and all synthetic, non-biodegradable kite strings in January 2017. Prior to this, and subsequently, several states, including Telangana (January 2016) and Delhi (2017), implemented their own prohibitions under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. Violators of this ban face stringent penalties, including imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to ₹1 lakh, or both.

In the run-up to the current festive season, police forces across India have stepped up their vigilance. In Hyderabad, for instance, the City Police Commissioner reiterated a "zero tolerance" policy against the illegal trade of Chinese manjha. Over the past month, Hyderabad police have registered 103 cases, arrested 143 individuals, and confiscated more than 6,200 bobbins of the banned string, with an estimated market value of ₹1.24 crore. Just yesterday, January 11, 2026, a kite seller in Hyderabad was arrested for illegally procuring and selling 345 bobbins of the prohibited material. Similarly, Amritsar police are deploying drones for surveillance to curb its use ahead of the Lohri festival, while Vizag police have issued strong warnings to the public.

Challenges and Public Awareness

Despite the robust legal framework and intensified enforcement, the illegal sale and use of Chinese manjha persist. Traders often resort to clandestine operations, utilising illegal supply chains, online platforms, and social media to distribute the banned product. The high demand, driven by its superior cutting ability and often lower cost compared to traditional cotton threads, fuels this illicit market.

Authorities are actively working to counter these challenges, including monitoring e-commerce platforms and social media for illegal sales. Public awareness campaigns are also crucial, with officials and animal welfare organisations urging citizens to opt for traditional, safe cotton threads for kite flying and to report any violations.

The ban on Chinese manjha in India is a critical measure aimed at safeguarding human lives, protecting wildlife, and preserving environmental health. While enforcement agencies are making significant strides in curbing its illegal trade, the recurring fatalities and injuries underscore

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

