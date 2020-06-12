Hyderabad, June 12: The date of AP Intermediate Examination result 2020 has been announced by the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on Thursday. According to a latest update, the AP Inter results 2020 will be declared on Friday, i.e., June 12. Students who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board at - bie.ap.gov.in. The AP inter results 2020 will be released at 4 pm today on the official website.

According to details on the AP Board website, the notification reads "Results will be announced at 4 P.M. on 12-06-2020". Candidates are advised to keep their hall ticket number handy so that they can download their result today by visiting the official website of the Board - https://bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates can also check the results through the third-party website of Manabadi - http://www.manabadi.co.in/.

How to Check and download AP Inter Results 2020?

Students have to visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board - bie.ap.gov.in

On the website, click on the result link available on the homepage of the website

The results page will open. Enter your roll code/roll number and click on submit to get your result

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Save the result and download it for future reference

The BIEAP had conducted the AP Intermediate state board exams 2020 in the month of March 2020. Reports inform that a total of 3,37,054 students from across the state appeared had appeared for the Inter examinations. Meanwhile, the SSC exams of the Andhra Pradesh could not be completed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. State Education minister Adimulapu Suresh had later announced that the SSC exams for pending subjects will be conducted from July 10 to 15, 2020.

