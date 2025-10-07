Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Banaras Hindu University will soon invite proposals from its members for establishing major research facilities. The move aims to further expand and strengthen the university's research ecosystem by establishing new facilities that will give BHU's research endeavours a competitive edge.

This was announced by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi while addressing the Geology Day ceremony on Monday.

Prof. Chaturvedi said that good science requires investment -- not only in terms of resources but also in quality students, faculty, infrastructure, and a culture that promotes high-quality research. The proposed call for establishing major research facilities aims to propel BHU's quest for research excellence.

Vice-Chancellor announced that proposals worth above Rs 25 lakh will be considered under the upcoming initiative. He urged faculty members to think out of the box and come up with ideas that could be game changers. "Create a team that has both credibility and ambition. If you have an idea that has the potential to drive the university's growth in research and innovation, the university will take care of the funds," Prof. Chaturvedi said.

The call will be open to a wide range of ideas, including science and innovation projects, interdisciplinary studies, setting up fabrication, analytical, or characterisation facilities, developing or installing advanced software systems or machines, and other initiatives that support high-quality research at the university.

Vice-Chancellor complimented the Department of Geology for its glorious legacy as it enters the 103rd year of its establishment. He mentioned that Prof. KK Mathur, the founding head of the department, made unparalleled contributions in taking the department to great heights, especially during challenging times when the country was under colonial rule and resources and technology were not easily available.

Prof. Mathur, he added, remains a role model who continues to inspire us to strive for excellence despite the challenges.

On the occasion of Geology Day, Prof. M. Sarin, INSA Senior Scientist, Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad, delivered the Prof. K.K. Mathur Memorial Lecture on "Climate change drivers and impacts on marine ecosystems. Prof. Sarin explained the major anthropogenic and natural drivers of climate change. He highlighted how increasing CO₂ emissions from anthropogenic sources such as fossil fuel combustion, deforestation, and industrial activity are intensifying the greenhouse effect and driving global warming. He underlined the urgent need for mitigation and adaptation strategies, urging young scientists to engage in impactful research addressing these critical challenges.

Rector and Director of the Institute of Science, Prof. Sanjay Kumar, said that Geology is a vast field with much yet to be explored. He emphasised that interdisciplinary studies hold the key to unlocking the potential of this area of study. Prof. R. K. Srivastava, Dean of the Faculty of Science, highlighted the contributions of the Department of Geology through its pioneering research and discoveries.

Earlier, Prof. Arun Deo Singh, Head, Department of Geology, presented a glimpse of the glorious journey of the department. He said that the department, which started teaching and research activities in 1923, today houses the richest geological museum in the country. It has expertise in every discipline of earth sciences, and holds the distinction of being the tallest department in the country.

Prof. Prakash Singh welcomed all the dignitaries, and Prof. A. S. Naik delivered the formal vote of thanks. Prof. Bindhyanchal Pandey presented a brief introduction of the Chief Guest, Prof. M Sarin. The event formally began with the garlanding of the statue of Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya, followed by the lighting of the lamp and the rendition of the Kulgeet. Hundreds of students, faculty members, and non-teaching staff were also present at the event. (ANI)

