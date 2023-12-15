Patna, December 15: The police sealed a cyber café in Bihar's Vaishali in connection with issuing fake appointment letters pertaining to BPSC teachers, said officials on Friday. A team headed by Mahua SDM Apoorva Tripathi raided Sharma cyber café located on Mahua-Patepur road on Friday morning.

The alleged owner of cyber café learnt about the raid and he immediately locked it and fled from the place. When the team reached the spot, the cyber café was found locked. The police team cut the lock of the shutter and opened it. They seized a number of documents from the place. Bihar Acid Attack: Woman Throws Acid On Lover For Refusing To Marry Her in Vaishali, Arrested.

“We have learnt that an appointment letter was issued from Sharma cyber café. Accordingly, we raided the place and seized a number of documents. The investigation is currently underway and the details will be shared only after the completion of the case,” Tripathi told media persons in Vaishali. Bihar Shocker: Months After Wedding, Pregnant Woman Killed by Husband in Vaishali.

A woman on Thursday reached the district education office with the appointment letter and asked the office for the deployment. When officers checked the appointment letter, it turned out to be fake. When the officers asked her about how she got the appointment letter, she revealed name of the cyber café located on Mahua-Patepur road.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2023 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).