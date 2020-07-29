The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has declared the class 10 board exam results 2020 today, July 29. About 5.6 lakh students appeared in class 10 board examination this year, conducted at 2,888 centres across the state. As the BSE Odisha 10th result, 2020 is declared, students can check their class 10 board exam results online at bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The BSE Odisha 10th result 2020 can also be accessed through third-party sites such as examresults.net. According to the board, this year, 78.76% of students qualified the 10th board exams. In this article, we bring you quick steps to check marks, passing percentage and overall statistics of BSE Class 10 board exam results.

The pandemic has disrupted the BSE board exams as well. The coronavirus lockdown has caused a delay in evaluation. The process were done at 60 centres in the state and reportedly over 2,000 senior teachers were in charge of checking the answer sheets for class 10 board exams in the state.

BSE 10th Result 2020 Declared: Overall Statistics

Total number of students appeared - 5,60000

Total number of students passed – 4,22,256

Overall passing percentage – 78.76%

How to Check BSE 10th Result 2020?

Visit the official websites - bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in .

or . Click on the link for 'BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020.'

Log in by entering roll number and other required details and click on the 'submit' button.

Your BSE 10th Result will appear on screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

As the results are finally out now, students are advised to keep a check their marks carefully. In case they are unhappy with the scores achieved, candidates can opt for rechecking and revaluation, the dates of which will be announced soon.

