Bhubaneswar, July 27: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce High School Certificate Examination (Matric) 2020 results on July 29, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Monday.

"In view of COVID-19 situation, the Board has made all necessary arrangement to publish the result on July 29. The deceleration of the results got delayed this year due to COVID-19 lockdown," said Dash.

"The students will get their scores through two official websites of BSE, students can also get their results through SMS. They will just have to send their roll number through SMS and subsequently, their results will be sent to them," he added.

According to the state government, a total of 5.6 lakh students appeared in class 10 Odisha BSE board examination at 2888 centres across the State.