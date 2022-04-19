The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, April 19 released the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 provisional answer key on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the CMAT 2022 exam can check the answer keys at cmat.nta.nic.in. To access the CMAT answer key 2022, candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth.

Candidates who are not satisfied can raise objections, if any, against the CMAT answer key 2022 by providing appropriate representations until 11.50 pm on April 21, 2022. For each objection raised, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200.

CMAT 2022 Answer Key : How To Download, Raise Objections

Visit the official website-- cmat.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the "Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge 2022" link.

Select the login method of either using password or date of birth.

Enter your login credentials and click on the "Sign In" option.

The CMAT answer key will be displayed on the screen.

To raise objection, candidates need to select the question number they wish to challenge.

Now, select the alternate answer and upload any document as required.

Pay the fee to complete the process.

"The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm upto 21 April 2022 (upto 11:50 p.m.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.," reads the official notice released along with answer keys.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 21 April 2022 (upto 11:50 p.m.)," the notice reads further.

