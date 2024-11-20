Mumbai, November 20: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheets for 2025 on its official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. Students appearing for the exams can download the timetable as soon as it is published. With over 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad gearing up for the exams, the schedules will help candidates plan their preparation effectively. JEE Advanced Exam 2025 Update: JAB Restores Exam Attempt Limit to 2 for Joint Entrance Examination.

The board exams will commence on February 15, 2025, while practical examinations and internal assessments are set to begin on January 1, 2025, for most schools. Winter-bound schools have already started their practical exams, running from November 5 to December 5, 2025. Scroll down to learn the steps to download the Class 10 and Class 12 exam date sheets. UP Board Exam 2025 Date Sheet: Schedule for UPMSP Class 10, Class 12 Examination Released Online; Check and Download Timetable at upmsp.edu.in.

Steps to Download CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Date Sheet:

Visit the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, navigate to the ‘Latest @CBSE’ section.

Look for the link titled 'Class X Exam Date Sheet 2024’ or ‘Class XII Exam Date Sheet 2024’.

Click on the relevant link for your class.

The date sheet will open in PDF format. Download and save it for future reference.

CBSE has also clarified that there will be no changes to the syllabus for Classes 10 and 12, dismissing rumours about a 15 per cent syllabus reduction or open book exams for specific subjects. Students should follow the unchanged curriculum and prepare accordingly for the upcoming exams. Along with the timetable, CBSE will issue comprehensive guidelines detailing exam protocols, eligibility criteria, and key dates, ensuring students remain well-informed throughout the examination process.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2024 08:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).