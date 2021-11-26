New Delhi, November 26: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday released the admit cards for the preliminary examination 2021 for the post of clerk (CRP Clerk XI). Candidates can download the IBPS clerk prelims admit cards 2021 from the official website of the IBPS – ibps.in. Candidates can download the hall ticket till December 19, 2021.

The prelims exam is scheduled to take place in December this year. Shortlisted candidates will be eligible to appear for the mains exam, which will take place in January next year. Candidates need to login with credentials, including the registration/roll number, to download the admit card. UGC NET Admit Card 2021 Released for Days 7 to 12, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Here Are Steps to Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website – ibps.in .

. On the home page, click on the link to download CRP- CLERK -XI - preliminary admit cards.

A new page will open.

Enter registration number, password/date of birth and captcha code to download the hall ticket.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference.

The exam will be conducted as per COVID-19 protocols at various exam centres across the country. Candidates need to carry a valid ID proof along with the hall ticket to the admit card. The recruitment drive is being conducted by the IBPS to fill 7858 vacancies. Selected candidates will have to appear for the mains exam and interview.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2021 09:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).