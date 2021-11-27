New Delhi, November 27: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the admit cards for examination for recruitment to the post of SI and ASI in UP Police. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website of the board. Candidates who have applied for the posts can visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in to view and download admit cards for same. The examination is scheduled to be held on December 4 and 5. SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Results Announced At Official Website ssc.nic.in, Here Are Steps To Check The Merit List.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website by entering their respective registration number and date of birth. The admit cards will carry important details and information regarding the examination including date, time, test centre name and address, reporting time, among others. Scroll down to know how to download admit card for examination for recruitment to the posts of SI and ASI in UP Police. IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Cards 2021 Released At ibps.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Is How To Download UP Police Admit Card 2021 for SI and ASI Posts:

Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in

On the home page, click on the link for downloading admit card

A new web page will open

Enter required credentials and submit

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. Candidates are advised to follow guidelines and instructions given in the admit card. In case of any discrepancies in the admit card, queries or confusions, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately and get the issue resolved.

