Jaipur, April 18: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE has released Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2021 Level 1 Cut off on April 17, 2022. The REET 1st level cut off announcement was made by Education Minister Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla.

REET 2021 Level 1 Cut off are the REET marks that would be considered while recruiting teachers. It must be noted that the final recruitment is being done for 15,500 posts. The same has been uploaded on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in , as well.

राजस्थान प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय अध्यापक सीधी भर्ती 2021-22 अंतर्गत अध्यापक लेवल प्रथम के 15500 पदों पर दिनांक 31- 12- 2021 को जारी विज्ञप्ति के क्रम आज दिनांक 17 अप्रैल 2022 को प्रोविजनल चयनित अभ्यर्थियों की सूची व कट ऑफ़ मार्क्स जारी कर दिए गए है।@DIPRRajasthan pic.twitter.com/bYEeXkGUDC — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) April 17, 2022

Online applications were filled from 10 January 2022 to 16 February 2022 by issuing advertisement on 31 December 2021 for direct recruitment to 15500 posts of teacher, level first (general education and special education).

Under the recruitment, the work of preliminary document verification and eligibility check of the shortlisted candidates was done by the District Education Officer (Headquarters), Elementary Education and after document verification, on April 17, 2022, the candidates have been provisionally selected by the department according to the category wise posts of general education and special education in non-scheduled areas and scheduled areas.

Post wise / category wise cut-off marks and name wise selection lists of provisionally selected candidates have been uploaded on the departmental website education.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates are informed that REET 2021 Level 1 Cut off also has Date of Birth mentioned along with REET marks. Even though the DOB is not there in many cases, most of them have it. Candidates must check that as well before being considered qualified for REET 2021 recruitment.

