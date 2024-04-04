CUET PG 2024 Answer Key Release: NTA Is Set To Release Answer Keys, Question Papers, Responses Today at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, Know How To Check

Mumbai, April 4: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2024, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), stands as a crucial milestone for countless aspirants seeking admission to esteemed postgraduate programs across India. As the anticipation mounts, NTA gears up to unveil the answer keys, question papers, and candidates' responses for CUET PG 2024 on April 4. This pivotal release not only offers candidates insight into their performance but also initiates the process of challenging the provisional answer key, ensuring transparency and fairness in the evaluation process.
Amid mounting excitement, candidates eagerly await the unveiling of CUET PG 2024 materials, poised to delve into their performance and meticulously review the questions and answers. With the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, serving as the digital gateway to this crucial information, aspirants are poised to navigate through the online interface, armed with their application numbers and dates of birth, to access these essential documents.
How To Check the CUET PG 2024 Answer Key:
- Visit pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, the official website of the NTA.
- Navigate to the CUET PG answer key tab under the candidate activity section.
- Enter your application number and date of birth to log in.
- Review the questions, answers, and your responses meticulously.
