Delhi High Court Tells CBSE to Provide Long-Term Solution for Holding Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2020 in Violence-Hit Areas

Delhi, February 26: The Delhi High Court told the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to prove a long-term solution for holding Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in violence-hit northeast Delhi. The riots related to the Citizenship Amendment Act in North East Delhi has claimed at least 20 lives. On Tuesday, High Court said that safety of students cannot be put at risk. CBSE Postpones Board Exam of Class 10, 12 Scheduled For Wednesday Amid Violence in North East Delhi.

The petition was filed by Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir in East Delhi and some of its Class 10 and 12 students who said that the exam centres allotted to them by CBSE were 16 kilometres away from their school and in the violence-hit areas. They urged CBSE to change exam centre from Violence hit area to a centre located in East Delhi district with proper security.

All government and private schools in Northeast Delhi remained closed on Wednesday. CBSE board exams scheduled in centres in the violence-hit area were postponed. The CBSE said that the decision was taken on the request of the Directorate of Education (DoE) and Delhi government and to avoid inconvenience to students, parents and staff.