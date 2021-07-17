New Delhi, July 17: Delhi University (DU) has announced the dates for starting the admission process for students seeking admissions in various colleges affiliated to it. The application forms can be filled from July 26 to August 21 for postgraduate programmes, July 26 to August 21 for M.Phil and Ph.D programmes and August 2 to August 31 for undergraduate programmes. The admission wing of the university has announced the commencement of admissions for the academic year 2021-22.

DU has decided to maintain the eligibility criteria as last year for the benefit of the students this year keeping in view the challenges faced by the varsity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to DU Vice-Chancellor, PC Joshi, the university has also decided that there will be no change in the registration fee for merit-based and entrance test-based admissions.

Centralized undergraduate (UG) admissions will be done through a registration-cum-application form. All departments will use the same registration-cum-application form for admission to colleges and the candidates do not have to fill any other form.

For postgraduate programmes, candidates will have to fill up a registration form but have to pay a separate registration fee for opting for more than one degree programme.

All those candidates applying for M.Phil and Ph.D. programmes must fill up a common registration form. The registration fee will not be refunded under any circumstances.

DU entrance examination for all postgraduate programmes, selected undergraduate programmes and M.Phil as well as Ph.D programmes in the varsity will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the dates for which will be announced soon. Non-NET candidates who are interested in getting admission in Ph.D and M.Phil programmes will have to appear in the DU entrance test 2021.

From the academic year 2021-22, admission to Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics and Masters of Physiotherapy will be done through an entrance exam.

All entrance exams will be conducted through computer based mode of the NTA. This year DU is planning to increase the exam centres for conducting the entrance exam. Admission to undergraduate merit-based programmes will be based on cut-offs as is the norm followed during previous years. The admissions branch is working with college principals on the modalities to fix cut-offs so as to avoid excess admissions and lesser admissions than required.

DU encourages students to excel in various sports and extra-curricular activities (ECA) by organizing various competitions and providing necessary infrastructure. Under this it is mandatory for all colleges to represent at least 1 per cent (of the total intake capacity of the college) for ECA and sports, which is subject to a limit of 5 per cent (of the total intake capacity of the college) for ECA and sports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2021 10:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).