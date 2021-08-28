Mumbai, August 28: The results of the Graduate Aptitude Tes-Biotechnology (GAT-B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) have been declared on Saturday. The candidates who appeared for the entrance tests can visit the official websites and check their scores online at dbt.nta.ac.in. The GAT-B and BET were held on August 14, 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the GAT-B and BET 2021. Click here for the direct link to access GAT-B Score Card.

Candidates can check the questions and provisional answer keys on the official websites as the NTA has already released them. The responses of the candidates are also available on the website.

GAT-B result 2021; How to Check The Scores Online

Candidates have to visit the official website- dbt.nta.ac.in .

. On the website, search for the tab that says ‘GAT-B & BET-2021 Scorecard’.

On the next window, candidates should insert the application number and password or date of birth

Now type in the security pin and click on 'Submit'.

The GAT-B results will be displayed on the screen. You can download the result for future use.

It must be noted that candidates will have to use their application number and password or date of birth to check the GAT-B and BET 2021 results online. According to reports, the GAT-B is held for admission to the Department of Biotechnology and supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology.

