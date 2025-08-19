New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to establish Indian Institute of Management in Guwahati.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said amid opposition uproar that the IIM (Amendment ) Bill, 2025, will further amend the Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017. He said the bill seeks to establish the Indian Institute of Management at Guwahati in Assam, which is an important centre of the North-Eastern region of the country.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, amidst the commotion caused by the opposition over their demand for debate on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

This IIM will be second in the North East and 22nd in the country. The permanent campus of IIM will be at Palasbari, and IIM Ahmedabad will be mentoring it. After Meghalaya, the Union government has given another IIM to Assam.

Highlighting the day as "historic" for Assam, Assam Chief Minister shared a post on X. "Truly a historic day for Assam as the Lok Sabha passes the bill to establish the State's first Indian Institute of Management. My gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Hon'ble Ministers Amit Shah Ji and Dharmendra Pradhan Ji for steering this endeavour."

Meanwhile, Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill for promoting conservation of minerals, zero waste mining and supporting the objectives of the National Critical Mineral Mission, with Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy stating that the Modi government is working with transparency in the mining sector and production has increased through the use of technology.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last week amid sloganeering by opposition members over their demand for debate on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. Opposition members have been raising similar demands in the Rajya Sabha.

In his reply to the brief debate on the bill, Kishan Reddy said that the government is moving with determination towards its goal of 'Viksit Bharat' and the mining sector will be an important pillar.

