The National Council of Educational Research and Training NCERT) has introduced a dedicated module on Operation Sindoor on Tuesday, August 19, news agency PTI reported. According to the NCERT module, the Operation Sindoor was not just a military operation but a promise to protect peace and honour the lives lost. "Pakistan denied any involvement in Pahalgam terror attack but it was directly ordered by its military and political leadership," the module further said. NCERT New Modules Blame Congress for Partition, Say Leaders ‘Underestimated Jinnah’ and Failed to Foresee Horrors; Sparks Fresh Controversy.

NCERT Rolls Out Special Module on ‘Operation Sindoor’

NCERT releases special module on Operation Sindoor for classes 3 to 12 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025

