Panaji, February 3: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) released the admit card for the Goa Board Class 12th examination. Students who will be appearing for the Goa Board Class 12th exam or GBSHSE HSSC examination can visit the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in to check and download the hall ticket.

"The Hall tickets for fresh candidates of HSSC Examination can be downloaded from your respective school login. Hall tickets are available under manage candidates," a notice on the official website of the Goa Board read. The GBSHSE HSSC exam will be held in the months of February and March 2024. CTET 2024 Answer Key to Be Released Soon For Paper 1 and 2; Know When, Where and How to Check.

How to Download Goa Board Class 12th Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in .

. On the homepage, click on the Goa Board Class 12th admit card link.

Enter using your details and click on submit.

The GBSHSE HSSC exam admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card thoroughly.

Take a printout for future reference.

This year, the HSSC examination for Arts, Commerce and Science stream will begin on February 28 and end on March 14. On all days, the exam will be held in a single shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Candidates must note that the practical examination for the vocational students and Audit for the regular students began on February 1. CBSE Class 9 Textbook With Chapter on Relationship and Dating Goes Viral, Board Issues Clarification.

On the other hand, the NSQF will start by February 7. For more details, candidates can check the official website of GBSHSE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2024 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).