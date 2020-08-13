The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the admit card for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020. All candidates who have applied for the entrance exam, can now visit the official website of GUJCET, gujcet.gseb.org. After downloading the GUJCET 2020 admit card, candidates will have to take a print out, as it is an important document to appear in the state-level entrance exam. In this article, we bring you steps to check and download GUJCET 2020 admit card online. GUJCET 2020 is slated to be conducted on August 24 at various centre across the state.

GSEB postponed the GUJCET 2020 exams because Ganesh Chaturthi which will be held on August 22, this year. This is the second time the exam date was postponed. As per the earlier schedule, GUJCET 2020 was to be held on July 30, later it got delayed to August 22 due to the pandemic, and now the board decided to conduct GUJCET 2020 on August 24.

How to Download GUJCET 2020 Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website of Gujarat Board, gujcet.gseb.org .

. Go to the link that reads GUJCET Admit card and click on it.

Enter your application or registration number.

Your GUJCET admit card will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download the copy and bring it to the exam centre to appear in GUJCET 2020.

GUJCET is a state-level entrance test administered by GSHSEB. It is a two-hour long exam that has 100 multiple-choice questions. Again, the pen and paper mode is conducted for the graduate-level admissions at the state.

