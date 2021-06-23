Ahmedabad, June 23: The online registration process for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test or (GUJCET 2021) starts today. The last date for GUJCET 2021 registration is June 30. The online registration, set to start at 12:30 pm, can be done at the official websites www.gseb.org and www.gujarat.gseb.org. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), which conducts CET, has so far not announced the date for the state-level exam. CBSE Develops Portal to Assist Schools For Tabulation Of Class 12 Board Exam Results 2021.

The GUJCET is conducted for class 12 students of science faculty seeking admission in degree engineering and degree or diploma pharmacy. Eligible students will have to pay Rs 300 for the GUJCET 2021 registration. "The payment can be made online through SBIePay System (Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking) or from any SBI Branch of the country through SBIePay Option of SBI Branch Payment," said JG Pandya, Deputy Director of Exam, GSHSEB. ICAI CA July 2021 Exam Update: Admit Cards Released Online at icai.org Amid Calls for Postponement of Examination.

How to Register for GUJCET 2021:

Visit www.gseb.org or gujarat.gseb.org

Click on GUJCET 2021 Registration

Fill required details such as name, marks, etc.

Click on 'Submit'

GUJCET 2021 Date:

According to a report, the announcement of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test will be made once the exam for class 12 repeaters is over. Class 12 exams for repeaters will be held from July 15 to July 28. It is expected that the GUJCET will be held in the second week of August. Last year, the GUJCET was held on August 24.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2021 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).