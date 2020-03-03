Haryana BSEH Class 12 Board Exams 2020 Begin Today, Guidelines to Follow During the Examination

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has begun the class 12 board examinations 2020 from today onwards, March 3. While the BSEH Class 10 board exam 2020 will start from tomorrow, March 4. Candidates who are appearing in the annual state board examinations in Haryana, must brace up and carry all the important equipment such as BSEH Admit Card and stationery items, etc. to the exam centre. This year, the Haryana board has introduced a QR code in class 10, and class 12 Admit Card. Below we have mentioned essential guidelines that students need to follow during the BSEH class 12 board exams 2020. SSC Board Exam 2020 Starts From Today: Over 17 Lakh to Appear in Maharashtra MSBSHSE Examinations, Things to Know.

BSEH 12th Board Exams 2020: Important Guidelines

1. The BSEH Class 12 Board Exam 2020 will begin with Hindi as the first subject to appear in the examination.

2. The most significant step that board this year has taken was by introducing QR code in the Hall Tickets.

3. BSEH has appointed flying squad who will scan the code, check photograph and details of the candidates appearing in the BSEH 12th board exams 2020.

4. It is important for all students to carry their BSEH Class 12 Admit Card, without which they will not be allowed to appear in the board examinations.

5. For every exam, both student and supervisor will have to sign at the board examinations’ Admit Card. The move is introduced to curb the impersonation incidents in the board exams.

6. Exam invigilators will have to wear identity cards around their neck for immediate identification.

7. The Haryana Board Exam 2020 will be held in a single session, from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

8. Students must reach the exam centre ahead of the time to avoid the last-minute hustle.

According to media reports, more than 7 lakh candidates have registered for Haryana state board exams 2020. About 3,61,329 students will appear in class 10 board exam 2020, while 2,32,157 is expected to participate in the BSEH Class 12 Board Exam 2020. The Haryana BSEH Board Exams 2020 will end on March 31, 2020.