SSC Board Exam 2020 Starts From Today: Over 17 Lakh to Appear in Maharashtra MSBSHSE Examinations, Things to Know

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Maharashtra board exams 2020 for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class starts from today, March 3, 2020. As per the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) class 10 date sheet, the board examination begins with First Language, to be held in the morning session (11:00 am to 2:00 pm). Over 17 lakh students would reportedly appear in the annual state SSC board exam 2020. The SSC board exam 2020 will be conducted for nine divisions including Pune, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Amravati, Latur and Konkan. There are many important things that students appear in the MSBSHSE Class 10 SSC Board Exams 2020 should know. Follow These Instructions During Maharashtra MSBSHSE Class 10 Examinations.

SSC Board Exam 2020: Things to Know

1. A total of 17,65,898 candidates have registered for the SSC board exams 2020.

2. This year, students have been warned to ensure that they reach the exam venue well in advance. Candidates should check into the exam centres before the first warning bell goes off.

3. Board officials reported that the same heightened security measures that were in place for class 12 HSC board exams would be continued for SSC exams as well.

4. The MSBSHSE board has also introduced helpline and counsellors in the city to guide students and help them beat last-minute exam stress.

5. Internal assessment of 20 marks for language subjects has made a comeback after in 2019 the board experience flak from students, affecting the SSC results.

6. Bar code on SSC answer sheets has been printed to maintain security.

As per reports, the board also appointed 276 flying squads to keep a watch on exam malpractices.

The class 10 state board exam 2020 will be over by March 23, with Social Science and Geography being the last examinations. On the other hand, the class 12 HSC state board exams 2020 will conclude on March 17, 2020.