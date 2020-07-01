Chandigarh, July 1: The Haryana government will reopen schools in phased manner from July 27, as per an education department order released on Wednesday. The order stated that schools will end the summer vacations on July 26, and restart operations from the next day under the standard operational protocol. Karnataka to Decide on Reopening Schools After July 5, Says State Education Minister.

All district education officers and block-level officials have been tasked to ensure the implementation of order. Along with the government schools, the private institutions are also expected to begin operations in accordance to the SOP that will be issued by the state.

The guidelines on school functioning are expected to be finalised and released by the State Education Department, in coordination with the Health Department.

See Order Issued by Haryana Education Dept

Schools to reopen from July 27 in Haryana after summer vacations end on July 26: Haryana Directorate School Education pic.twitter.com/2TiJxW0wi7 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

Education Minister Kunwar Pal Gujjar had last month stated that the schools would be re-opened in a phased-manner, with secondary and higher secondary classes to resume first.

Class 8, 9, 10, as well as Class 11 and 12 students would first return to the schools, the Minister had said, adding that the classes for students in 4th to 7th grade will begin later, he had said.

The Universities and colleges will remain closed till at least end of the month, the reports said citing officials. No details were revealed on whether the state would allow in-campus college education to resume from August.

All educational institutes in Haryana were closed since mid-March, after the outbreak of coronavirus in India. No other state or union territory has so far decided on resumption of schools and colleges. The central education boards of ICSE and CBSE also announced the cancellation of pending examinations that were earlier scheduled to be held in first half of July.

