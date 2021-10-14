New Delhi, October 14: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday announced the result of the RRB Officers Scale-I online main exam result and Scale-II and III single exams 2021. Candidates can check the results on the official website of the IBPS – ibps.in. Candidates need to login with their credentials, including registration number, roll number and date of birth.

The exams were conducted to fill vacancies of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Notably, the result will be available on the official website till October 20. The ibps will conduct interviews. Candidates will be called for the interviews depending on the number of vacancies available, an adequate number of candidates in each category. UPSC CAPF Written Result 2021 Declared Online at upsc.gov.in; Know Details.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official website of the IBPS – ibps.in .

. On the home page, click on the link – “Click here to view our result status for online examination for CRP-RRBs-X Officer Scale I, II & III”.

Enter your login details.

Click on Submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result.

Take its printout for future reference.

Notably, in the interview round, the number of candidates will not exceed three times of the declared vacancies in each state. The Nodal Regional Rural Bank, with the help of NABARD and IBPS, will coordinate the interviews. These will be conducted at select centres only. The IBPS will announce the interview details on the official website.

