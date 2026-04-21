The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to declare the ICSE (Class 10) results for the 2026 academic session soon. Following the conclusion of the examinations, which were held between February 17 and March 30, the council is in the final stages of processing scores. Once finalised, students will be able to access their results through the official CISCE portals and via mobile applications.

Official Platforms to Access ICSE Class 10 Results 2026

To manage the high volume of traffic on the result day, the council has designated multiple digital platforms for score retrieval. Students can visit the following websites:

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

For those with limited internet access, the CISCE also provides an SMS-based service. Additionally, the DigiLocker app will host digital versions of the marksheets, which are legally recognised for further admissions. JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2026 Out at jkresults.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Exam Results of Summer Zone.

Steps to Download ICSE Class 10 2026 Marksheet

Candidates will require specific login credentials to view their individual performance. The required details include the student's Unique ID (UID), Index Number, and the specific Course Name. To check the results online:

Navigate to results.cisce.org.

Select the "ICSE" course option from the dropdown menu.

Enter the Unique ID and Index Number as provided on the admit card.

Complete the captcha verification and click "Submit" to view the scorecard.

Accessing ICSE Class 10 Results via DigiLocker

The council has partnered with DigiLocker to provide secure, paperless access to academic records. New users must first create an account by linking their mobile number. To retrieve the 2026 marksheet:

Log in to the DigiLocker app or website (digilocker.gov.in).

Go to the “Issued Documents” section and click on “Search Documents".

Select "CISCE" as the issuing authority and choose "ICSE Class 10 Marksheet 2026."

Enter the Unique ID and other requested details to sync the document to your profile. CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: CBSE To Announce Class 12 Board Exam Results Soon at cbseresults.nic.in.

The 2026 examination cycle saw a comprehensive return to a single-term board format. Following the announcement of results, the CISCE will provide a window for students to apply for re-checking or re-evaluation of their answer scripts. Students who do not meet the passing criteria in specific subjects will be eligible for the compartment examinations, the schedule for which will be released shortly after the main results are declared.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).