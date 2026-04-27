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US US H-1B Visa: US Lawmakers Move Bill To Pause Programme for 3 Years, What It Means for Indians The H-1B visa programme, widely used by US technology companies to hire skilled foreign professionals, is facing renewed uncertainty under the administration of Donald Trump. A group of Republican lawmakers in the US Congress has introduced a bill seeking a three-year pause of the programme, raising concerns among Indian professionals who form a significant share of visa holders.

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The H-1B visa programme, widely used by US technology companies to hire skilled foreign professionals, is facing renewed uncertainty under the administration of Donald Trump. A group of Republican lawmakers in the US Congress has introduced a bill seeking a three-year pause of the programme, raising concerns among Indian professionals who form a significant share of visa holders.

The proposed legislation, titled the End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026, has been introduced by Eli Crane with support from several Republican co-sponsors. The move comes months after a steep USD 100,000 fee on new H-1B applications was announced, adding another layer of difficulty for foreign workers seeking opportunities in the United States.

Proposed Changes To H-1B Visa Programme

The bill outlines sweeping reforms that could significantly reshape the visa system. It proposes reducing the annual cap from 65,000 to 25,000 and setting a minimum salary threshold of USD 200,000 per year. Lawmakers argue these steps would prioritise highly skilled roles and discourage companies from hiring lower-cost foreign labour. H-1B Visa Programme Freeze Proposed for 3 Years As New US Bill Targets Major Reforms.

It also seeks to replace the current lottery system with a wage-based selection process. Employers would be required to prove that no qualified American workers are available for the role and confirm that no recent layoffs have taken place before hiring foreign workers.

Bill Moved In US Cong To Pause Visa Programme For 3 Years

Today, I introduced the End H‑1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026. This bill pauses the program for three years and implements significant reforms once it resumes. The federal government should work for hardworking citizens, not the profit margins of massive corporations. pic.twitter.com/Q9vFWVOCl4 — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) April 22, 2026

Impact On Indian Professionals

Indian nationals are among the largest beneficiaries of the H-1B visa programme, particularly in technology and healthcare sectors. A potential three-year pause or stricter eligibility rules could disrupt career plans for thousands of Indian professionals and students aiming to work in the US.

The bill further proposes restrictions such as banning dependents from accompanying H-1B holders, preventing multiple job holdings, and limiting the role of third-party staffing agencies. These measures could significantly reduce flexibility and opportunities for Indian workers. How To Apply for US H-1B Visa FY2027?

Green Card Backlog Concerns

A key concern is the impact on Indian professionals stuck in long employment-based green card backlogs, often stretching up to two decades. The proposed legislation aims to block transitions from H-1B status to permanent residency, potentially affecting individuals who have spent years waiting within the system.

Experts warn that such provisions could face legal scrutiny, especially if they disrupt ongoing applications and previously accrued benefits.

Can The US Legally Pause H-1B Visas?

According to immigration attorney Rahul Reddy, the US Congress has the authority to suspend visa programmes if it chooses. However, implementing such a freeze would have complex consequences, including forcing current H-1B holders to leave the country or shift to alternative visa categories.

While the bill reflects growing political pressure to prioritise domestic employment, it is yet to be passed. If approved, it could mark a major shift in US immigration policy, with far-reaching implications for Indian professionals and global workforce mobility.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Eli Crane). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).