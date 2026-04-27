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Technology Business Oracle Layoffs Affect Over 20,000 Employees Globally Despite Record 22% Revenue Growth; Employees With 30 Years Service Hit Oracle has laid off approximately 20,000 to 30,000 employees globally despite reporting a 22% rise in revenue and record growth in its cloud business. The cuts are notable for impacting veterans with over 30 years of tenure, including senior security and documentation directors. While the company focuses on AI expansion. Read in

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Oracle has implemented a massive wave of global layoffs affecting an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 employees, even as the company reports record‑breaking organic growth. The reductions, which were communicated via early-morning emails on April 1, have drawn significant attention due to the inclusion of several high‑tenured professionals with over 30 years of experience. The cuts spanned multiple regions, including India, the US, Canada, and Latin America, following a quarter in which Oracle saw a 22% year-on-year revenue surge.

Departure of Long-Tenured Experts

The layoffs have highlighted the exit of "institutional experts" who joined the company in the early 1990s. Among those impacted was Nina Lewis, a senior security professional with 33 years of service. Lewis, who held four patents and managed critical security alerts for enterprise customers, described the termination as a "shock." Her career at Oracle included roles as an ethical hacker and security analyst, where she bridged the gap between engineering teams and clients during active threat scenarios. Axis Bank Layoffs: Axis Bank’s Employee Headcount Drops by 3,000 in FY26 As Tech Investments Boost Productivity.

Another veteran, Debbie Steiner, was let go just short of her 30-year anniversary. Steiner served as the Director of User Assistance for Oracle TimesTen and played a foundational role in building the company's global documentation infrastructure. These exits represent a significant loss of technical history, spanning generations of database and security platform development.

Speculation on Selection Criteria

While Oracle has not officially commented on the criteria used to select employees for termination, some impacted staff have speculated on the internal logic. Lewis suggested that the layoffs may have followed an algorithm targeting senior individual contributors and mid‑level managers.

Discussions within the professional community have centred on the possibility that employees with significant outstanding stock options or higher compensation packages were prioritised for cost efficiencies. However, analysts noted the contrast of these cuts occurring alongside Oracle's strongest growth in a decade, driven by a surge in cloud infrastructure sales and aggressive investment in AI data centres.

Risks of Institutional Knowledge Loss

The scale of the reductions has raised concerns regarding the long-term operational impact on the company. Industry experts warn that removing employees with decades of experience risks losing "institutional memory", the understanding of not just how a system works, but the historical context of why it was designed in a specific way.

Iliia Karin, a director of DevSecOps, noted that such knowledge is difficult to replace through spreadsheets alone. The loss of system architects who have steered products through multiple market shifts could create vulnerabilities in support and future development, particularly as Oracle scales its AI and cloud offerings. KPMG Layoffs: Firm To Cut 10% of US Audit Partners After Retirement Push Falls Short.

Financial Growth Amidst Workforce Cuts

The workforce reduction follows Oracle's commitment of billions of dollars toward expanding its AI data centre capacity. The company’s recent financial reports showed a 22% increase in revenue, marking its most successful organic growth quarter in over ten years. This financial strength, contrasted with the sudden dismissal of thousands of staff via email, has sparked a debate in the technology sector about the balance between corporate profitability and employee retention.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 08:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).