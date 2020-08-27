Amid the ongoing debate over the entrance exams and its schedule, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has released the revised schedule for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. According to IIT Delhi, the online registration process will now begin from September 11, 2020. All the candidates, who are willing to appear in the entrance exam can visit the official website of IIT JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in and begin their application process, under the revised schedule. IIT Delhi will conduct the entrance exam on September 27, and the result is expected to be declared on October 5. In this article, we bring you all the important JEE Advanced 2020 dates, and other information related to the registration. NEET UG, JEE Main 2020: Admit Card Released Online, Check Revised NTA Entrance Exam Guidelines Here.

JEE Advanced 2020 will consist of two papers—Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates will be given three hours for each paper to appear in the entrance exam. Both the papers are compulsory. Each question paper will have three separate sections—Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and the exam will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The online registrations for JEE Advanced will start from September 11 and will conclude on September 16, 2020.

IITs have relaxed the classing 12 passing marks criteria, for this year’s admission. Earlier, candidates needed to score at least 75 percent marks in class 12 along with clearing JEE Advanced. It is because of the pandemic that forced the educational board to adopt different mode assessment, the ITTs have let go minimum passing requirement. ‘Postpone JEE and NEET 2020,’ Licypriya Kangujam, 8-Year-Old Climate Activist, Urges Government to Hear Students’ Plea and Postpone NTA Entrance Exams Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

For JEE Advanced 2020 online registrations, students will have to pay Rs 2800 as a registration fee. Female candidates and those with SC, ST and PwD quotas are required to pay Rs 1,400. Again, the fee for foreign nationals is $150, again for SAARC countries, it is $75. It should be noted that to appear in the JEE Advanced 2020; students will have to appear in JEE Main 2020, which is scheduled to be held from September 1 to September 6, 2020.

