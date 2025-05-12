Mumbai, May 12: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur released the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card today, May 12. IIT Kanpur issued the hall tickets for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam at 10 AM. Candidates who will be appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Advanced 2025 examination can check and download their admit cards by visiting the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. "Amit Card downloading will start on 12th May 2025 at 10:00 IST," a message on the website read.

It is worth noting that the admit cards for the JEE Advanced examination were initially scheduled to be out on May 11; however, it was released today, May 12. The JEE Advanced hall ticket will be available for download until May 18. The admit cards will contain the address of the candidate's exam centre, reporting time, exam day guidelines, etc. TS EAMCET Result 2025 Out on eapcet.tgche.ac.in: Telangana TS EAPCET Scorecard Declared, Know Steps To Check and Download.

How To Download JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card link

Enter using your login credentials

Click on submit

Your JEE Advanced hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the JEE Advanced admit card along with the required documents to the exam venue. If applicants find any error on the admit card, they should immediately contact the exam conducting authority and report the same. The JEE Advanced 2025 exam will be held on Sunday, May 18, and consists of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. CBSE Class 10 Result 2025: Check Date, Time, Official Websites and How To Access Scores Here.

While Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 noon, Paper 2 will be held from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. It is compulsory to appear in both papers. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2025 (JAB 2025). For more details, candidates can check the official portal at jeeadv.ac.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2025 10:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).