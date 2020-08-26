The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) today, August 26, 2020. Despite continuous requests of students to postpone the entrance exam, NTA updated the hall tickets links for students to download. Again, the admit card for JEE Mains 2020 has already been released. Along with the admit card, NTA has notified revised exam guidelines for the entrance examinations to be held in September, 2020. The NEET UG and JEE Main 2020 revised exam guidelines adhere to the social distancing norms to be followed at the exam centres, keeping students health in mind. In this article, we bring you the guidelines and instructions as notified by NTA for the upcoming entrance exams.

JEE Main 2020

Candidates are instructed to report at the exam centre, as per the time mentioned in the JEE Main 2020 admit card. This will help them to avoid the crowd at the centre.

The seating area, monitor, keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk, chair and everything else at the exam centre would be thoroughly sanitised after each JEE Main 2020 exam shift.

There will be security personnel in the exam centre who will be responsible for undertaking JEE Main 2020 admit card and also check the body temperature of students using thermo guns at the entry.

Candidates will be provided with fresh marks after entering the JEE Main 2020 exam centre. They are instructed to remove the one worn already.

Hand sanitizers will be kept at the entry.

Students will be allowed to carry JEE Main 2020 admit card, ID card, transparent ballpoint pen, additional photographs, personal hand sanitizer and transparent water bottle.

A gap between two seats inside the exam hall will be maintained.

Candidates will have to fill and sign the self-declaration form, available with the JEE Main 2020 admit card.

NEET 2020

Students will have to clear a thermal scan for gaining access to the exam centre.

Each exam centre will also have isolation rooms for those candidates whose body temperature is above 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Like JEE Main 2020, NEET candidates will also have to sign a self-declaration form that they do not suffer from any COVID-19 like symptoms or have been in contact with anyone tested positive recently.

For NEET 2020 , the number of exam centres has been increased from 2,846 to 3,843.

, the number of exam centres has been increased from 2,846 to 3,843. It is mandatory for students to wear a face mask and hand gloves while giving the exams, and they are instructed to carry a personal bottle of water and hand sanitizer.

Candidates will be given staggered time slots for reporting at the exam centre and avoid the crowd.

It should be noted here that NTA will conduct JEE Main 2020 from September 1 to September 6, while NEET 2020 is scheduled for September 13. The number of exam centres for both NEET and JEE has also been increased.

