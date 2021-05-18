Jammu, May 18: Amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Prelims (JKPSC) have now been postponed. The exam was supposed to be held on July 11. The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has notified on its official website that the exam will now be held on October 24. In a notification with the subject 'Rescheduling of the combined competitive (preliminary) Examination', the JKPSC said that due to the COVlD-19 situation in the country, the combined competitive preliminary exam will now be held in October. UGC-NET December 2020 Exam Postponed Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases.

"Due to the COVlD-19 pandemic, the combined competitive preliminary exam, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 11.07.2021 shall now be held on24.10.2021 (Sunday)," the Commission stated. The JKPSC also made another important announcement with respect to the examinations. It said the candidates who had deposited an excess fee against a single application have been asked to provide their account details in the prescribed format on or before May 25.

Moreover, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also postponed the Civil Services preliminary exam to October. In a notification to all the aspirants, the Commission has notified that the exam was scheduled to be held on June 27 and will now be held on October 10, 2021.

