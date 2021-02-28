New Delhi, February 28: The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday issued notification for the further reopening of the campus in a phased manner. As per the notification, All final year M.Phil students are allowed to enter into the campus from March 8, 2021. Notably, M.Phil final year students are required access to the campus to submit their dissertation on or before June 30, 2021. The notification was issued by Ajai Babu, Deputy Registrar of the university.

Meanwhile, all third-year PhD students of the science stream and PWD Bachelor and Master students of the PWD category, who require access to the laboratory and other facilities, can access the campus from March 1, 2021. The reopening of all canteens except -“Mughal Darbar” and “24X7 food court” - are also allowed to open. JNU Convocation 2020: Jawaharlal Nehru University to Have Virtual Convocation in November Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Notification by JNU:

Jawaharlal Nehru University issues notification for further reopening of the campus in phased manner; all final year M.Phil students who require access to the campus to submit their dissertation on or before 30th June are allowed to enter into the campus from 8th March. pic.twitter.com/DFhHGeeQOD — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2021

The canteens have to follow CIVID-19 protocols issued by the Union Ministry of Health. Railway Reservation Counter is also allowed to reopen with immediate effect as per standard operating preventive measures of the government of India. As part of the phased reopening of the university campus, authorised service providers like cobbler and hair cutting salon are also allowed to reopen with immediate effect. JNU Campus to Reopen For Scholars From Monday, 7-Day Self-Quarantine Mandatory for Outstation Students.

Earlier this month, the university allowed fourth-semester M.Phil and M.Tech students from its science school and special centre, as well as final semester MBA students, both day-scholars and hostel residents, to return to campus in its seventh phase of reopening. Yoga activities in the sports complex were also allowed with immediate effect and will be held according to standard operating preventive measures, the university announced.

