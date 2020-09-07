New Delhi, September 7: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to have a virtual convocation in the month of November, in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The University informed that it would hold its fourth convocation for the students who successfully completed the Ph. D programme for the academic session 2019-2020 virtually in November.

The university further mentioned that soon a notification wit will be issued inviting the students to register for participating in the virtual convocation. IIT-Bombay Holds Convocation Event in 'Virtual Reality' Mode Due to COVID-19 Curbs, Watch Full Video of Ceremony.

Last month, IIT-Bombay held its 58th annual convocation ceremony in a virtual reality mode in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The personalized avatar of each graduate received the degree certificate from the personalized avatar of the Director Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri.

COVID-19 cases in India is increasing at an alarming rate. The country's coronavirus case tally crossed 42 lakh mark with a spike of 90,802 new cases and 1,016 deaths in the past 24 hours. It is for the second consecutive day that the cases have increased by more than 90,000 in the past 24 hours.

Inspite of the rising numbers, the government, on the other hand, has started opening up the economy by announcing a slew of relaxations. From Monday, Delhi Metro resumed operations in a graded manner after being shut for more than five months. The trains started operating by keeping social distancing and other precautionary measures in mind.

