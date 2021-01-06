Bengaluru, January 6: The dates of Karnataka Class 10th and 12th examinations are yet to be confirmed, but the state government on Wednesday reiterated that they would be scheduled from May onwards. The Pre-University Certificate (PUC) or Class 12 board exams would be held first, followed by the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exams likely in June.

Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, while speaking to reporters, indicated that the PUC exams would be held first, followed by the SSLC exams. This would mark the second consecutive year when the board exams schedule will be derailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE Board Exams 2021 Dates Announced: Class 10th and 12th Examinations to Start From May 4, End on June 10; Results Likely by July 15.

"Second Pre-University exams to be conducted in May while Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams are expected to be held during the first week of June," Kumar was reported as saying.

Update by ANI

Second Pre-University exams to be conducted in May while Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams are expected to be held during the first week of June: Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (File pic) pic.twitter.com/ogRJS6YuQc — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

The Assam government has also decided to conduct the board examinations from May onwards. Other states are expected to follow suit, as the Union Education Ministry has also scheduled the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams for Class 10 and 12 in May and June. The results will be declared in July.

