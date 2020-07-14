The Department of Pre-university Education, Karnataka declared the PUC II or Class 12th board exam result 2020 today, July 14. Students who appeared in this year’s Karnataka PUC board exams can check their results for science, arts and commerce, at the official website, karresults.nic.in and the Suvidya portal at result.bspucpa.com. Along with the official website, the Karnataka PUC II Result 2020 was also made available at the third-party sites such as examresults.net. In this article, we bring you quick steps to check and download Karnataka PUC II Result 2020 or Karnataka 12th board exam result 2020 from the above-mentioned websites. MSBSHSE Likely to Declare Class 12th Results on July 14 or 15, 10th Results by Month-End.

Like many other board exams, the Karnataka PUC II was also interrupted because of the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown. The remaining paper, English which was scheduled to be held on March 23, was held on June 18, once lockdown norms were eased. Going by the reports, around 5.95 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka PUC exams this year. The pending exam was held under proper social distancing rules. CBSE Class 12th Results 2020 Declared: Here's How Students Can View Their Mark Sheets on DigiLocker App.

How to Check PUC II Result 2020?

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in

On the home page, click on ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC result’ link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details such as the roll number, as mentioned on their admit card.

Click on submit.

Your Karnataka PUC II Result 2020 will be available on the screen.

Check and download the result and take a print out for the same for future reference.

Now that the Karnataka PUC II Result 2020 is declared, students who are unsatisfied with their marks or failed scoring passing mark in any of the subjects will be able to appear in the supplementary exams, the schedule of which will be released soon.

