Mumbai, June 30: The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 will be announced by the Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) today, June 30, at 11:00 AM. Students who took the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate Supplementary Exam can view their results after being made available on the official website at karresults.nic.in.

Class 10 results for Karnataka were released in 2023 on May 8. Of the 333,223 pupils that sat the Karnataka Class 10th board examinations in 2023, a sizable number of 289,035 students—or 86.74%—passed the tests this year.

The Supplemental Exam, held from June 12 to June 19, was for students who failed one or more subjects in the Karnataka 10th Examination in 2023. Following the announcement, students may check their SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023 Scorecards Online

Step 1: Visit karresults.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click the link for the SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 on the webpage.

Step 3: Fill your registration number and birthdate.

Step 4: Enter the information, and a screen will show the outcome.

Step 5: Download the results and print them off for future use.

In the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023, girls once more outperformed boys in terms of performance.

A record 359,511 girls passed the SSLC 10th exam this year, making up 87.87% of the total. In comparison, in 2023, 341,108 men, or 80.08% of the total, passed the Karnataka 10th board exam.

