New Delhi (India), April 15: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is one of the largest education boards in India. It conducts both the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations every year. The board has recently conducted the HSC exams for the academic year 2022-23, and students are eagerly waiting for the results to be announced. In this article, we will guide you on how to check the Maha Board Results 2023 on mahahsscboard.in.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education - mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see a tab named "Results." Click on that tab.

Step 3: Now, you will see a list of all the results that have been declared by the board. Look for "HSC Result 2023" and click on it.

Step 4: Once you click on the link, a new page will open where you will have to enter your roll number and mother's name.

Step 5: After entering your details, click on the "View Result" button.

Step 6: Your Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: You can download the result or take a printout for future reference.

Alternative Ways to Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023:

Apart from the official website, you can also check the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 through SMS. Follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Open your phone's messaging app.

Step 2: Type "MH " and send it to 57766.

Step 3: You will receive your result via SMS.

It is important to note that the SMS facility is only available for BSNL subscribers.

Another alternative way is to check the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 through mobile applications. The board has launched a few mobile applications that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Some of the popular apps are - Maha Board HSC Result 2023, Maharashtra HSC Result 2023, and Maha HSC Result 2023.

Checking the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 is an easy process that can be done through the official website or other alternative ways. It is advised to keep your roll number and mother's name handy to avoid any last-minute hassle. We hope this article has provided you with all the necessary information and guidance required to check your Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023.