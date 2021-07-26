Bhopal, July 26: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Monday announced the class 12 result. The MPBSE will declare the results for class 12 students on July 29 at 12 noon. Students will be able to check the scores online at the official websites of the board - mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in. They need to enter their credentials to download the result. ICSE, ISC Result 2021: CISCE Declares 10th and 12th Results at results.cisce.org, Know How to Check Online and Via SMS.

Like several other boards across the country, the class 12 exams were also cancelled by the MPBSE due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams were initially scheduled to be conducted in April this year. However, they were postponed to July and were finally cancelled. The results will be declared of students' performance in class 10. The class 12 results will be based on the best of five marks obtained by students in class 10.

Here Are Steps to Check The Results:

Students are required to visit the official websites of the board - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and mponline.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the link to check the MPBSE class 12 results.

Enter your login credentials, including roll number and other details.

Click on “Submit”.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take its printout for future use.

Results can also be checked on the third-party website – indiaresults .com. Meanwhile, students, who will be unsatisfied with the result, will be reportedly given a chance to appear for physical examinations. However, there is no official announcement about the dates of conducting physical examinations. Last year, class 12 exams were conducted, and 68.81 percent of students cleared the exams.

