New Delhi, July 24: The Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) today declared the ICSE result 2021 and ISC result 2021 at its official websites. The ICSE class 10 results and ISC class 12 results can be checked online at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Students of 10th and 12th can check their results through SMS service. More than 3 lakh students have been waiting for the ICSE 10th result 2021 and ISC 12th result 2021. ICSE ISC Board Exams 2022: 5 Tips to Start Your Preparations for Latest Reduced Syllabus.

CISCE-affiliated schools can check the ICSE result 2021 and ISC result 2021 by logging into the "Careers" portal of the Council. The Principal's login ID and password is required to get access. The Council has set August 1 as the last date for dispute resolution of candidates following 10th and 12th results declaration. Notably, the dispute resolution mechanism is only for the correction of calculation errors. Latest ICSE ISC Syllabus 2021 -22 Question Banks Launched to Kickstart Preparations.

ICSE, ISC Result 2021: How to Check CISCE 10th and 12th Results

Visit CISCE official websites - cisce.org and results.cisce.org .

and . Choose course between ICSE and ISC.

Enter your unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated captcha code.

Your ISCE result 201 and ISC result 2021 will be declared.

How to Check ICSE 10th Results 2021 Via SMS:

Type ICSE<Space><Unique Id> and send it to 09248082883.

How to Check ISC 12th Results 2021 Via SMS:

Type ISC<Space><Unique Id> and send it to 09248082883.

The CISCE has said it will not entertain any request for recheck of answer scripts because the candidates have been awarded imputed marks. The CISCE will issue the marks sheet and pass certificate to students through DigiLocker. This year, the ICSE and ISC exams were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ICSE 10th results 2021 and ISC 12th results are based on an alternate evaluation criteria.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2021 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).