Mumbai, November 28: The MHT CET 2020 result 2020 for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) groups will be declared today in the afternoon by the State Common Entrance Examination Cell. Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) was conducted across the country in October and November. Candidates appeared for the exam can check result at official websites cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. MHT CET 2020 Result to be Declared by Maharashtra's Common Entrance Test Cell On or Before November 28.

On the basis of the scores obtained in MHT CET 2020, students will get admission BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses in colleges across the state. Once the scorecard is announced, the counselling process for admission into engineering and medical colleges will begin. The counselling will take place in three phases. An additional spot round will also be conducted. MHT CET 2020 Results For Vocational Courses to be Declared on December 5; Candidate Can Check Scores at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates Should Follow Below Mentioned Steps to Download Result:

Candidates have to log in to any one of the official websites - cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. - using their login credentials (Login ID and Password).

Enter the Login ID, the password. Enter the Captcha and click on "Sign in To Account".

Candidates are required to click on the MHT CET result 2020 link.

Enter your login credentials.

After submitting the credentials, download the result.

The MHT CET Percentile Score is calculated by multiplying 100 to the figure obtained after dividing the number of candidates in the exam with normalized marks ≤ the candidate with the total number of candidates in the exam. Around 4.35 lakh students appeared for the exam. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's State Common Entrance Examination Cell will declare the result of vocational courses on December 5.

