Sheopur, March 9: Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh welcomed another milestone in India’s cheetah programme on Monday as Namibian female cheetah Jwala gave birth to five cubs, taking the total number of India-born cheetah cubs to 33. Jwala, part of the first batch of eight cheetahs brought from Namibia to Kuno on September 17, 2022, has now delivered cubs for the third time since her relocation to India.

Sharing the development, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav described the birth as a proud moment for Project Cheetah. He said Jwala, a successful third-time mother, delivered five cubs at Kuno National Park, marking another milestone in India’s wildlife conservation efforts. Cheetah ‘Aasha’ Gives Birth to 5 Cubs at Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Calls It ‘Moment of Pure Pride’ As India’s Cheetah Count Hits 35 (Watch Video).

Namibian Cheetah Jwala Gives Birth to Five Cubs at Kuno National Park

Cheetahs cross half-century 🐆 A moment of great pride for Project Cheetah as Jwala, the Namibian Cheetah and a successful third-time mother, gave birth to five cubs today at the Kuno National Park. With this birth, the number of Indian-born thriving cubs has risen to 33,… pic.twitter.com/tzxYYmLPtM — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) March 9, 2026

“With this birth, the number of thriving Indian-born cheetah cubs has risen to 33. This is also the 10th successful cheetah litter on Indian soil,” the minister said in a post on X.

He added that the achievement reflected the dedicated efforts and commitment of veterinarians, forest officials and field staff working on the ground to ensure the success of the cheetah reintroduction programme. “With the arrival of these cubs, the total cheetah population in India has now reached 53,” he said. Cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh: Female Cheetah Jwala, Four Cubs Make Way Outside Kuno Park, People Spotted Chasing Away With Sticks (Watch Video).

The development comes over a week after the third batch of nine cheetahs -- six females and three males -- was brought from Botswana and released at Kuno National Park by the Union Environment Minister on February 28.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed happiness over the birth of the cubs and termed it a historic moment for wildlife conservation. “Cheetah Jwala has given birth to five cubs, marking another major milestone for Project Cheetah. With this, India’s cheetah population has crossed the half-century mark, reaching 53,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

He added that the development was a proud moment for the country and a strong testament to the success of India’s cheetah reintroduction efforts. Last month, another cheetah named Gamini also gave birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park, further strengthening the growing cheetah population in the country.

