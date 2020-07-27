The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has declared the class 12 board exam results 2020 today, July 27. After a lot of wait, students finally got their results today. MPBSE declared class 12 board exam result for Arts, Science and Commerce and Vocational courses as well. The marks can be accessed online at the official websites; mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Because of huge traffic, it could be possible that the websites take time to respond. In such case, students can visit examresults.net to check and download MPBSE 12th result 2020 online. A total of 68.81% students have passed. According to reports, Khushi Singh from Reva has topped the exams and the top five ranks have been secured by girls. In this article, find out the passing percentage, toppers name, MP 12th result 2020 merit list and overall statistics.

Overall Statistics for MP Class 12 Board Exams:

Number of candidates registered - 66,4504

Number of candidates appeared - 66,0574

Total number of girls appeared - 313716

Total number of boys appeared - 346858

1st division holders - 27,7750

2nd division holders - 61544

3rd division holders - 14704

Total passing percentage - 68.81%

Girls passing percentage - 73.40%

Boys passing percentage - 64.66%

Toppers -

Khushi Sinh (97.2%)

Madhulata Silawat (95.8%)

Nikita Jayprakash (95.2%)

Humanities

Number of candidates appeared - 211,664

Number of girls - 116299

Number of boys - 93670

Overall passing percentage - 64.42%

Girls passing percentage - 68.45%

Boys passing percentage - 59.42%

Science

Number of candidates appeared - 268673

Number of girls - 123061

Number of boys - 145612

Overall passing percentage - 72.63%

Girls passing percentage - 76.86%

Boys passing percentage - 69.06%

Commerce

Number of candidates appeared - 108602

Number of girls - 48330

Number of boys - 60272

Overall passing percentage - 66.63%

Girls passing percentage - 76.17%

Boys passing percentage - 58.98%

Agriculture

Number of candidates appeared - 69417

Number of girls - 22133

Number of boys - 47284

Overall passing percentage - 70.84%

Girls passing percentage - 75.36%

Boys passing percentage - 68.72%

The class 12 board exams in Madhya Pradesh was impacted severely by the pandemic. A few of the exams were cancelled including major papers such as biology, higher mathematics, chemistry, economics, geography, accountancy, which were conducted later under strict social distancing guidelines.

