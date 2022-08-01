Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has started the online application process for Group-03 Sub Engineer, Draftsman, and other posts combined recruitment test 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is August 16, 2022. Applicants will be able to make changes to their submitted forms till August 21.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2557 vacant posts will be filled.

MPPEB Group 3 Eligibility Criteria

The recruitment exam will be held on September 24, 2022. The first shift is scheduled to begin from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. The second shift will be conducted between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for MPPEB Group 3 recruitment 2022:

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in Click on the apply link for Group-03 Sub Engineer, Drafts\man and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022 Create profile to register and apply for the post Upload documents, pay fee and submit Download and take a printout.

