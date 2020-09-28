Bhopal, September 28: The admit card of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) prelims exams were released by the examination body on Monday. The admit cards, also referred to as hall tickets, are essential for students to enter inside the examination centres. The preliminary exam will take place at the designated centres on October 11. Check Revised Schedule of MPSC Prelim Exams 2020.

Candidates registered to appear for the exams can download their admit cards by visiting the official website - mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in. On visiting the portal, find the 'Latest Updates' section. Upon clicking the same, find the tab which reads: 'PSC State Service Prelims Exam 2020'. After clicking it, the candidate needs to enter his/her login credentials.

After being logged in, the aspirants will find the option to download the admit cards. One can also skip the above process by clicking on the direct download link here.The print out of the same should be taken by the candidates.

Clearing the preliminary examinations are essential for students vying for a government job through the MPSC competitive exams route. The candidates clearing the prelims would be eligible to appear for the Main examinations that is expected to be held early next year.

Those who succeed in clearing the Mains would have to appear for the final interview round. Lakhs of students appear for the MPSC exams each year, making it one of the toughest competitive examinations to crack.

