Ranchi, July 19: Nandita Haripal, daughter of a domestic help and a tailor in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, topped the arts stream of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 12 examinations this year. According to a tweet by ANI, Nandita said she regularly attended school and coaching classes and studied at home accordingly and now wishes to take up Journalism as a career option, and wants to become a journalist. "I was shocked when I heard the news. I didn't expect that I would top the state exams. I want to become a journalist", Nandita said.

The topper of the arts stream of JAC Class 12 exams said, "I regularly attended school and coaching classes, prepared a schedule and studied at home accordingly". She said that her parents always supported her and never let their financial difficulties affect her studies. In the Arts stream, the total number of candidates that had appeared for the JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 stood at 1,28,263 while the overall passing percentage this year is 82.53 percent. JAC 12th Result 2020 Declared: 77.37% Pass, Check Stream Wise Passing Percentage and Overall Statistics for Jharkhand 12th Board Exam Results Here.

Take a Look at the Tweets:

A total of 2,34,363 lakh students had appeared in the intermediate exam this year. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) had conducted the Jharkhand intermediate examination from February 10 to 28, 2020, at 470 examination centres spread across the state. The results of JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 of science, commerce and arts streams was declared on July 17, 2020. Students can visit the websites- jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in to check their results. The total passing percentage was 77.37 percent.

