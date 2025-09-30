Jamshedpur, September 30: A shocking case of murder driven by superstition came to light in Jamshedpur on Tuesday after a 22-year-old youth was brutally murdered by his friend, officials said. The incident took place in Garhabasa under the Golmuri police station area late on Monday night. The victim, identified as Ajay, worked at a local hardware store. Police said his throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon by his friend, Sandeep Kumar.

Locals, who rushed to the spot after hearing Ajay’s cries, found him lying in a pool of blood while the accused stood nearby. They immediately caught hold of Sandeep and alerted the police. Ajay, who was grievously injured, was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police said the weapon used in the attack has been recovered from the scene of the crime. According to the police, the murder was premeditated. On Monday evening, Sandeep had invited Ajay to his room and offered him alcohol. Later in the night, when Ajay was in an inebriated state, Sandeep allegedly attacked him, suspecting that his friend was engaged in black magic. Jharkhand Shocker: Woman Accused of Theft Paraded With Shoe Garland in Giridih, Video Sparks Outrage.

“The preliminary investigation suggests the accused believed the victim was practicing black magic on him. This appears to be the main motive behind the murder,” said a police officer from Golmuri police station. Officials added that further interrogation is underway to ascertain if anyone else instigated the act. Jamshedpur Shocker: Medical Student Dies by Suicide After Consuming Poison in Jharkhand, 4 Such Cases in City in Past 24 Hours.

Locals described Ajay as the only son of his parents. His father had passed away due to illness just a few months ago. His death has left his mother devastated, hit by the double tragedy. The incident has left the area in shock, with residents condemning the killing as a gruesome reminder of how blind faith and superstition can lead to extreme violence. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem and are preparing to file a formal murder case.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2025 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).