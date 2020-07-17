The Jharkhand 12th Intermediate board exam result 2020 for Arts, Science and Commerce are declared today, July 17 via a press conference. The scores are now available at the official websites of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in for students to check and download. In addition to the above-mentioned websites, JAC 12th result 2020 is also available at examresults.net. This year, according to JAC, the passing percentage for class 12 board exam results stood at 77.73%. In this article, we bring you JAC 12th result 2020 passing percentage for Arts, Science and Commerce, and overall statistics.

JAC 12th Result 2020 Declared: Statistics

Total number of candidates - 2,34,363

Total passing percentage - 77.37%

Arts -

Total number of candidates - 1,28,263

Overall passing percentage - 82.53%

Commerce -

Total number of candidates - 76,585

Overall passing percentage - 77.37%

Science -

Total number of candidates - 28,515

Overall passing percentage - 58.99%

How to Check JAC 12th Result 2020?

Visit any of the official websites , jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.

and Click on the activated link of JAC 12th result 2020 available on the homepage.

Enter your roll number code and roll number in the given section.

Once submitted, your JAC 12th result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

As the board has declared JAC 12th result 2020 today, July 17, students can check their marks online. The mark sheets will be made available on a later date. The JAC 10th board exam results were already declared this year, and a total of 75.01% cleared the exams successfully.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).