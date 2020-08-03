Chennai, August 3: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami on Monday the three language formula painful and saddening in the National Education Policy 2020. The Tamil Nadu CM also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the policy, stating that his government will not implement the new policy.

Expressing his displeasure, Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI, "We are saddened by the 3 language policy introduced by the central government in National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Our state is already following 2 language policy since decades & there will be no changes in it." Shashi Tharoor on NEP 2020: 'Much to Welcome in New Education Policy, Glad Modi Govt Finally Grasped The Nettle'.

Here's what Tamil Nadu CM said:

We are saddened by the 3 language policy introduced by the central government in National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Our state is already following 2 language policy since decades & there will be no changes in it: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (file pic) pic.twitter.com/jZ5RBG2NYJ — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

According to the new NEP 2020, states, regions or students will have the freedom to choose the two Indian languages, while the Hindi has been made mandatory for school students in non-Hindi-speaking states as well. Apart from this, the new NEP further advises the use of either the mother tongue, regional language or local language as the medium of instruction until Class 5.

