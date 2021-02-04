New Delhi, February 4: The application form of National Council for Hotel Management- Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE 2021) was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday. Candidates can access the application form on the official website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Aspirants seeking admission into B.Sc. (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) can apply for NCHMCT JEE 2021 exam till May 10, 2021. IBPS Office Assistant Main Admit Card 2021 Released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection; Candidates Can Download Call Letter From Official Website - ibps.in.

The exam will be conducted on June 12. Candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1,000 online to appear for the NCHMCT JEE 2021 exam. “The exam fee is also required to be paid online through payment gateway, using debit/credit cards or internet banking or Paytm,” reported NDTV quoting NTA as saying. MAH BHMCT CET 2020 Result Declared; Candidates Can Check Scores of Maharashtra Hotel Management Entrance Exam at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Here Are Steps to Fill The Application Form:

Candidates are required to visit the official website of NCHM JEE- nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Click on the “New Registration” tab.

Click on the checkbox “Click to proceed”.

Fill the personal and academic details.

Candidates must upload photograph and signatures in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee online.

After paying the fee, click on the “Submit” tab.

Aspirants should take a printout of the NCHM JEE application form for future reference.

The entrance exam will be conducted for the academic year 2021-22 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. The IHM is affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM and CT).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2021 08:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).