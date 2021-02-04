New Delhi, February 4: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the admit card for the IBPS Office Assistants Main Examination 2021. The admit card for the exam was released on Wednesday. Candidates can download the call letters from the official website of IBPS – ibps.in. IBPS RRB PO Preliminary Exam Result 2020 Declared by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.

Aspirants can download their admit card on or before February 20, 2021. The IBPS Office Assistant recruitment examination will be conducted on February 20, 2021. Admit card will have details about the exam centres, reporting time and other instructions. IBPS PO MT Mains 2021: Admit Cards Released at ibps.in; Here is How You Can Download the Call Letter.

Steps to Follow to Download The Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official website - ibps.in

Click on the link to download IBPS Office Assistant main admit card 2021

After a new page appears on the display screen, candidates can enter their login credentials.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the admit and take its print out for future reference.

The IBPS is an autonomous body, which provides its services to all public sector banks. The institute also has expertise in the conduct of “Assessment Centres” and “Group Dynamics Related Personality Assessments” for selection and testing of personal at higher-level positions like AGMS, DGMs And GM.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2021 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).